Barbados condemns US embargo on Cuba Loop Barbados

Barbados is among 187 countries to condemn the United States’ trade and economic embargo on Cuba.

On Thursday, November 2, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution denouncing the embargo by an overwhelming majority of 187 voting in favour, with United States and Israel opposed, and Ukraine abstaining.

Since the introduction of this resolution in 1992, Barbados and CARICOM countries have always voted in support. The resolution highlights the illegality of the ongoing US embargo against Cuba as well as its debilitating effects on the Cuban people. The resolution also calls on the United States to bring the embargo to an end.

In his statement to the General Assembly on Thursday, Barbados’ Permanent Representative to the UN, François Jackman, also highlighted the important role Cuba plays in the Caribbean, including providing support to the Barbados health system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with Cuba along with Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, simultaneously on December 8, 1972. Barbados maintains a resident embassy in Havana and Cuba maintains a resident embassy in Bridgetown.