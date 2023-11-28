Barbados claims top spot for salaries in the C’bean, Jamaica ranks 3rd Loop Barbados

A survey done this year with data collected from 117 companies in 15 Caribbean countries revealed that Barbados had the most significant percentage of companies paying salaries above market value. In contrast, St Vincent and the Grenadines had the most important rate of companies paying below market value.

The Caribbean Salary Survey Report: PayPulse 2023 conducted by the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP) said 53.3 per cent of jobs surveyed in Barbados surpassed market value.

According to the PayPulse 2023 findings, Antigua and Barbuda claimed the second spot with 16.7 per cent of jobs paying above market value, while Jamaica placed third with 13.3 per cent.

At the bottom of the table is St Vincent and the Grenadines, with 73.3 per cent of salaries falling below the average market value across the region, according to the survey.

The survey, according to CSHRP, stands as the most comprehensive and current resource in the region, highlighting 30 distinct job titles across 26 diverse industries in 15 countries.

The 2023 report also builds upon insights gained from the 2022 report, which capture data from over 200 companies across 22 Caribbean countries.

Speaking at the launch of the survey on November 22, Rochelle James, CEO of CSHRP, highlighted the importance of having regional data.

“In the region, when officials speak, they often tell us about surveys conducted in the US or the UK, which has very little relevance to us; we need our own data to tell our stories effectively”, James said at the launch held at the Exim Bank Conference Room in Kingston.

She further announced the commitment to conduct the survey annually for release every November.

The PayPulse 2023 report is a collaborative effort involving 117 companies among 30 job titles in 26 industries across 15 countries.

Kim Isava, general manager of CaribbeanJobs.com, a partner with CSHRP, shared the impact of the survey on both employers and job seekers and the importance of salary information in the recruitment industry.

She said her company is inundated daily by job seekers asking why salaries are not disclosed in job ads.

“It’s a highly competitive environment now. If you (the employer) want that top talent, job seekers are going to bypass your ad if they don’t know what the compensation package is”, Isava said.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Largie, lead researcher for the PayPulse 2023 report, noted that data was received from 81 disclosed companies, with 29 companies opting not to disclose their names.

She said 36 were regional companies operating in more than one Caribbean territory. The top three companies represented in the survey were Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados.

Largie also identified financial analysts and middle-management positions as the most challenging roles for employers to fill outside of the C-suite.

“The survey offers valuable insights into salary trends, recruitment challenges and industry-specific nuances in the Caribbean. These findings not only empower organisations to make informed decisions, but to contribute to the ongoing transformation of the Caribbean professional landscape”, Largie said.

The full report is available for purchase at CSHRP’s website at a cost of US$500.

CSHRP aims to address talent challenges in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean through research, education and collaboration.