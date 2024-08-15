Barbados celebrates International Youth Day

On Monday, August 12, 2024, Barbados joined the global community in celebrating International Youth Day, putting the spotlight on the island’s young people with a Culture Day hosted by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

The showcase was held at the Kilombo Emancipation Village, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, and highlighted various camp exhibitions including Arts and Craft, Film, Drumming, Dance and Gymnastics.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, highlighted Government’s dedication to promoting the positive achievements of young people, as well as expanding opportunities for their growth.

Minister Griffith stated:

“It’s inspiring to see so many children engaged in constructive activities. The quality of their craft exhibits is outstanding, showcasing the incredible talent and hard work of our young people.”

Children from the 46 summer camps of the National Summer Camp Programme, enjoyed these cultural performances while displaying their art and crafts created over the past four weeks.

International Youth Day, observed on August 12, is a United Nations-designated day aimed at raising awareness of cultural and legal issues affecting youth. It was first celebrated in 2000, and seeks to highlight the challenges and opportunities young people face globally.

(GIS).