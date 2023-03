Barbados CARIFTA team named Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The 23-member team that will represent Barbados at the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas next month has been named.

From April 8 to 10, the team led by head coach Ramon Armstrong will aim to succeed their 2022 performance.

The team comprises:

Under-17 Girls – Alika Harewood, Aniya Nurse, Ashlyn Simmons, Ariel Archer, Chanecia Bryan, Kadia Rock

Under-17 Boys – Aaron Massiah, Kaden Dowrich-Roach, Luke McIntyre.

Under-20 Girls – Asabi Callender, Brieanna Boyce, Layla Haynes, Khristel Martindale, Nya Browne

Under-20 Boys – Amari Knight, Amir Gustave, Aragorn Straker, Favian Gollop, Fynn Armstrong, Jadon Pearce, Josiah Parris, Nikkolai Kennedy, T’shaun Sealy

The management team includes manager Angela Jackson, coaches Stephen Taitt, Althea Belgrave and Dr Phyllis Burnett.