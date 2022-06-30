Barbados Cadet Corps resumes Summer Training Camp | Loop Barbados

Barbados Cadet Corps resumes Summer Training Camp

The camp will be held from Monday, July 18 to Saturday, September 3.

The Barbados Cadet Corps (BCC) has resumed its residential Summer Training Camp after a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The face-to-face camp, under the theme Back On Track Through Positive Youth Engagement, will be held from Monday, July 18 to Saturday, September 3.

Participants in all BCC units will be instructed in land navigation and maritime training, public speaking, and military drill, among other subjects, aimed at achieving the cadets’ development in all areas. The camp will be conducted under strict adherence to all COVID-19 practices and protocols.

Registration commences online from Friday, July 1, via www.cadets.bdfbarbados.com (and select Register), or at the Barbados Cadet Corps Headquarters, Cherry Tree Cottage, The Garrison, St Michael.

For more information on the BCC Summer Camp 2022, persons may call the Camp Administrator at (246) 536-2006, or email [email protected].

The public is encouraged to follow the Corps’ activities via its social media platforms on Instagram and Facebook, or on the website.

