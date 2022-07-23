Barbados bronze! Sada Williams takes the podium at World Champs 2022 | Loop Barbados

Sada Williams has put Barbados on the medal haul list with her bronze medal in the 400m at the World Championships 2022.

Setting a new national record along the way, when interviewed by Loop in Oregon after her third-place finish, she said, “It hasn’t settled in as yet. It’s quite an overwhelming feeling.”

Taking almost a second off the national record, she posted a new time of 49.75.

Speaking to her time, she shared, “I knew I wanted to run under 50 seconds”, and having trained she said that she is most pleased to see “with every round it [her time] gets faster and faster”.

Asked if she felt pressured going into the 400m Final, her first global final, she said not at all. She said, “My first goal was to make the final, which I did and second one was to run a national record, which I did and then if I made it to the podium that would be great!”

Talking strategy, Williams explained that she was not fearful or frustrated running out of lane 7. She went out fast in lane 7. “Because im in lane 7, i cant see people behind me. I had no choice but to go and hold on.

“…Almost all of last season I was in lane 7 and lane 8 so I wasn’t too worried about being put in lane 7.”

Recognising only on the replay that she barely missed the silver, Williams insisted she is “still grateful to make the podium… I achieved my goals and I know next year I’m hoping to improve on those goals.”

With a little laugh, she told the interviewer, she is “so happy, so happy,” to have represented and medalled for Barbados and she confessed, “I’m gonna cry so bad” off camera after this interview.