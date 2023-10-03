Barbados-based CariCOF Heat Outlook predicts hot October Loop Barbados

More heatwave days on the calendar in October for Barbados and the region as the Caribbean Heat Season wraps up.

This is according to the Barbados-based CariCOF Heat Outlook for October 2023 to March 2024.

It says October, marking the last month of the Caribbean Heat Season, is forecast to be warmer than usual, with intense night-time and daytime heat prevailing and possibly extending into early November.

The forecast says although milder temperatures should prevail from late November, they will remain warmer than usual for most, except for The Bahamas, Cuba, Hispaniola and the US Territories.

So, how many heat wave days can we expect in October, the final month of the Caribbean Heat Season?

The CariCOF outlook says usually there are 8 to 14 heatwave days in coastal Guianas, 3 to 8 in the ABC Islands, Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico and no more than three elsewhere.

However, the forecast suggests a strong increase in the number of heatwaves in Barbados, coastal Guianas, Trinidad and Tobago and the Windward Islands.

There are likely at least 15 heatwave days in Barbados, coastal Guianas and Windward islands, possibly in parts of Jamaica, in St Croix and Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, the CariCOF Climate Outlook for October to December 2023 notes North Atlantic temperatures should remain well above average.

This will continue to fuel unusually strong tropical cyclone activity; amplify heat stress through October with higher temperatures, humidity and heatwave frequency — fuelling a record-breaking Caribbean Heat Season; and increase shower intensity during the peak of the Wet Season, leading to a high potential for flooding and cascading hazards.

However, a moderate to strong El Nino in the Pacific should dampen rainfall frequency in Belize and the southern Caribbean, where drought concerns arise.

Heat and drought are a growing concern in the coastal Guianas, as is flood potential through December.