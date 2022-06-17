Barbados announces 23-member team for Caribbean Games | Loop Barbados

A 23-member team will be flying the Barbadian flag in Guadeloupe for the Caribbean Games scheduled for June 29 to July 3.

Barbados will be among the 30 countries participating in the five-day inaugural games.

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) has announced the team will compete in four disciplines: aquatics, judo, netball and track and field.

The Caribbean Games is being organised by the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC). The five-day meet fulfils the dreams of sports leaders in the Caribbean to organise multisport games for the region.

The Games features seven disciplines – athletics, basket 3×3, cycling, futsal, judo, swimming and netball, with demonstrations of handisport and e-sport.

The Barbados team comprises – Danielle Treasure and Nkosi Dunwoody – Swimming; Anaiah Clarke and Malachi Desir – Judo; and Julian Forde, Jameel Walkes-Miller, Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Kyle Gale, Miguel Nicholas, Jemuel Miller and Hannah Connell – Athletics. The netball team comprises – Brianna Holder, Kimani Archer, Dei Padmore, Jada Smith, Acacia Small, Shonica Griffith, Chiara Chase, Xhane Greenidge, Stephian Shepherd, Trishan Deane, Vivica Addison and Akeena Stoute.

The team, led by Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer and Assistant Chef de Mission Shelley-Ann Griffith, will be accompanied by eight coaches, managers and trainers. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ingrid Burrowes, physical therapist Kwayne Dalrymple and athletic therapist Rondell Griffith will also travel with the team.

Chef de Mission Craig Archer said that the BOA is delighted to send athletes to represent Barbados at the inaugural Caribbean Games.

“A Caribbean oriented sports meet was a long time in coming, and we at the BOA are pleased to see that it is finally set to become a reality this month. These Games will afford our athletes an opportunity to compete in their respective disciplines, and provide another valuable opportunity for them to gain experience in competition,” she said.

It is expected that 800 athletes and 200 officials representing countries along the island chain, from The Bahamas in the North to Guyana in the South, will attend the Games.