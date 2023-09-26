Barbados and the Dominican Republic clash tonight in Santa Domingo Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior women’s football team will engage in a tricky encounter tonight when they take on the Dominican Republic at the Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez at 7 p.m.

The Lady Tridents, buoyed by a passionate home crowd, defeated St Vincent & the Grenadines 5-0 in their opening match of the Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifiers at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf, last Friday evening.

As a result of their commanding performance and dominant scoreline the Lady Tridents go into this encounter at the top of Group C in League B and will want to maintain this status, especially with an enticing encounter versus Bermuda scheduled for next month.

Last Friday, September 22, Barbados exhibited a fine style of attacking football, thanks to their technical superiority and fitness levels.

The midfield trio of Ashanee Thompson, Soraya Toppin-Herbert and Shanice Stevenson controlled the tempo throughout their stint on the pitch and will need to replicate those performances if the team is to achieve a positive result on the road.

Rianna Cyrus registered her first international hat-trick and each of the goals were a representation of the forward’s attacking prowess.

Cyrus’ speed, dribbling ability and physicality were too much for the “Vincy” defenders. However, the Dominican Republic contingent are not only more experienced than St Vincent & the Grenadines, but very good defending in one-on-one scenarios, therefore Cyrus will need the support of fellow forwards Acacia Small, Tiana Bynoe and last game’s goal scorer Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith.

As the scoreline would suggest, the Barbados defense, nor goalkeeper Kamilah Burke were tested on the evening and tonight’s encounter will provide the chance for the defensive unit to show their worth.

Oliana Bishop and Adrienne Forde will need to be watchful of the Dominican Republic triple threat of Winibian Peralta, Alyssa Oviedo and Vanessa Kara, who possess speed, good passing ability and coherent chemistry.

Coach Mario Harte mentioned in his last press conference that the defensive transition needs to improve, if the team is to continue to earn positive results. Therefore, tactical know-how and athleticism may influence Harte’s selection ahead of tonight’s match, especially against a more experienced and technical opponent.