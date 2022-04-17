Barbados and Rwanda strengthening ties | Loop Barbados

The Government of Barbados and the Republic of Rwanda are looking to deepen their cooperation as it relates to science, technology, and finance.

President Paul Kagame and his delegation met with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to engage in bi-lateral talks at the Lloyd Erksine Sandiford Centre (LESC) on Saturday, April 16.

Recognising this historic state visit to Barbados, President Kagame, said he felt “right at home” following the “warm welcome” on his arrival.The Rwandan Preisdent arrived in Barbados on Friday, April 15 at the Grantley Adams International Airport around 6:30 pm. He was welcomed by a gun slaute by the Barbados Defence Force.

He also paid a courtesy call to President Dame Sandra Mason at State House on Saturday.

“We are going to be finding concrete ways to deepening the cooperation between the two countries going forward,” remarked President Kagame on strengthening the ties between Barbados and Rwanda.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley disclosed plans to collaborate on biotechnology, and information communication technology (ICTs), noting Rwanda’s advancement in the sector.

“We have produced 6,000 graduates in the area of science from the Cave Hill campus of the University of West Indies here in the last five years. And while there is absolute mobility in teaching, we recognise that that is not the only purpose that people would want to use a science degree and, therefore, we have a solemn obligation to there being able to build a platform for biotechnology and ICT and science and technology.

“Against that backdrop, we have agreed this morning in the signing of the cooperation agreement to a number of them.”

The Barbadian Prime Minister added that discussions are afoot towards signing a bilateral investment treaty and multilateral air services agreement with the African state.

“Our two countries had a double taxation agreement that was signed some years ago. With the ratification is now in place, we will start the discussions towards the bilateral investment treaty as well as towards a multilateral air services agreement. I think all of us agree and we are coming closer to its resolution, that there must be air connectivity between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean region,” Mottley said.

She added: “As I said at the CARICOM-AU Summit last Septemberit, it is time for us to remove the middle passage, middle leg and middle man if we are going to bring true development and opportunity to our people.

The continent of Africa has the hugest demographic dividends going forward in this century, with the majority of your population under the age of 30. The numbers there are staggering and to that extent, therefore, the opportunities that will be required if they are to prosper must be found not only on the continent of Africa but globally.”

The Prime Minister commended Rwanda for their solidarity in the global fight against the climate crisis and noted that the two countries bring “to the table different advantages”.

Rwanda will host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in June. The meeting will gather delegates from 54 states and will be attended by Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla.