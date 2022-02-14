Barbados and Guyana pledge to strengthen ‘friendship’ | Loop Barbados

The leaders of Barbados and Guyana expressed their commitment to building on recently reignited trade links between both nations.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley attended a dinner last evening held by President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali as they concluded Day One of her four-day working visit in Georgetown.

In an address to government and business representatives from Guyana and Barbados, Mottley stated that it was important for Caribbean countries to work together on their path to development.

“We believe that we are at a time in the world where deeper partnership matters if we are going to be able to move the needle for the benefit of our citizens,” PM Mottley said.

“We have limited capacity within this Caribbean Community (CARICOM). And to the extent that we have limited capacity, we must exploit it to the fullest together rather than each of us trying to do our own thing.”

Ali thanked Mottley for her commitment to regional integration and pledged “we will work with you every single day in our journey ahead together to ensure that the goals that you are setting can be realised and the people of this region can be uplifted to better heights.”

Food and nutrition security along with energy are some of the key items to be discussed by the leaders.

The agriculture ministers of both nations will hold discussions on programs to achieve a goal by the Barbadians to reduce their food imports by one-quarter by 2025.