Barbados and Guadeloupe face-off tonight in Concacaf Nations League | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will need to equip themselves with pride and industry this evening in their third Concacaf Nations League, League B encounter versus Guadeloupe at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The senior Tridents are goalless and winless in their new campaign in League B. The Bajan boys went down to Antigua & Barbuda in the first match 1-0 and last Sunday they were blanked 3-0 by Cuba.

Barbados will need to give this particular game, everything in the tank, not only to maintain pace with the front runners, but salvage a measure of pride for themselves and the country after a tough international year.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Since the July 2, 2021, 8-1 defeat to Bermuda in the Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifiers, the Tridents have not troubled the score sheet; a concerning fact for coach Russell Latapy.

Roshon “Speedy” Gittens was one of Barbados’ few bright sparks versus Cuba last Sunday

In January, Barbados was defeated by host Suriname 1-0. March was a forgettable month for the Tridents after historic 9-0 and 5-0 defeats at the feet of Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana respectively, then our most recent Nations League results have brought dark days for the squad and its supporters.

Guadeloupe’s results have not been significantly better than Barbados.’ Out of their last five matches, they have won just one, an opening day 2-1 victory over Cuba in the Concacaf Nations League.

What gives Guadeloupe the advantage is the professional status of their players and their international match experience.

The “Gwada boys” participated in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup; their fourth appearance, and despite losing to Costa Rica (3-1), Jamaica (2-1) and Suriname (2-1), they produced a high standard of play and managed to score at least once each game.

The key to a positive result for Barbados will be collective defending, because a clean sheet, at least guarantees a draw, a result that will satisfy all Barbadian supporters but most importantly offer a platform for coach Latapy to build on and generate some momentum ahead of their return match in Basse-Terre three days later.

The ever-dependable Andre Applewhaite has settled into his new role well and will need to continue his rich form to contribute to a positive result for the Tridents this evening

These two countries met previously four times with Barbados winning the first encounter in 1989, 1-0 and Guadeloupe winning the most recent two matches, 1-0; in 1999 in Guadeloupe and by a similar margin at the National Stadium in 2002, a match in which assistant coach Kent Hall featured.

This evening Barbados has the opportunity to turn a new page and kickstart their League B campaign in a positive way, but it will not rely solely on tactics and strategies.

The Tridents need to exhibit a series of psychological components that accentuate their abilities and football intelligence, particularly confidence, resilience, and motivation, because tonight’s result is way bigger than three points or position in the group table.

Tonight’s result is about resurrecting a unique pride which defines and describes all Barbadians, it is about displaying an unmatched work ethic which our forefathers were known and respected for, but most importantly it is about inspiring a future generation of boys and girls who maintained their love for football and country, during the darkest days for both (COVID-19), and despite incurring the unknown, their passion, purpose and love remained.

The match kicks off at 6:00 pm on FLOW Sports channel.