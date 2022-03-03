Barbados and Costa Rica hold talks | Loop Barbados

Barbados and Costa Rica hold talks
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The two leaders discussed the impact of climate change on vulnerable countries

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the president of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada speak privately at the CARICOM 33rd Intersessional Heads of Government Meeting held in Belize on Wednesday, February 2.

The impact of the climate crisis on the world’s most vulnerable states was the main talking point when Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the president of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada held private talks on the sidelines of meetings of regional leaders in San Pedros, Belize on Wednesday night.

The two leaders spoke of the need for a singular voice on the issue in order for the industrialised countries that are at the centre of the pollution causing the crisis to understand the impact they are having on states that are suffering the worst effects.

Mottley and Quesada also discussed the importance of concessional financing and fiscal space to allow affected countries to engage in the large-scale mitigation and adaptation programmes that have become necessary to preserve and protect the livelihoods of their citizens.

The Barbados Prime Minister also stressed that because of the complexity of the situation, it was important for there to be continuous dialogue and understanding by all parties.

