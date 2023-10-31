Barbados and Bermuda lock horns in Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifiers Loop Barbados

An opportunity to move up the table awaits the Barbados senior women’s team as they face Bermuda tonight at the National Sports Center in Hamilton, Bermuda, at 6:30 pm.

Bermuda is currently at the top of Group C in League B with seven points from three matches, while Barbados is in third position, after accumulating four points from their three encounters.

Both teams met last Friday evening at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf and played to a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Bermuda enjoyed most of the possession and displayed an impressive level of maturity when they had the ball.

In the first half Barbados made it easy for Bermuda whenever they were in possession. There was not enough pressure on the ball and that allowed the very technical Bermudan midfielders to play the ball behind the Barbados’ defense.

Credit to head coach Mario Harte for making some personnel and tactical adjustments for the second half, which brought immediate effects in the form of an equalizing goal.

Felicia Jarvis and Acacia Small had a significant impact from the bench, particularly Small, whose pace and direct approach caused problems for the Bermudan defense.

Bermuda obviously did their homework on Lady Tridents’ talisman and sharp-shooter Riana Cyrus as she was closely monitored by Koa Goodchild and Victoria Davis.

Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith started ahead of Small, but was easily managed by the Bermudan defense, as she was restricted to solely out of the box involvement.

The element of pace in the attacking department may be coach Harte’s best attribute and chance of putting Bermuda in an uncomfortable position and earning a positive result.

Similarly, to Bermuda, the Lady Tridents have an issue with handling speedy attackers.

This deficiency was quickly identified and exploited, and Bermuda had one early opportunity which struck the post and then in the 24th minute Aaliyah Nolan scoring from a similar situation.

Both Adrienne Forde and Keinelle Johnson read the game well but are both limited with speed.

The Lady Tridents will either have to play a low block defensive line to limit the space between the goalkeeper and her center backs or be very organized and aggressive in a high press to prevent the Bermudan service from reaching their front line.

In his last press conference Coach Harte said his troops were not intimidated and will be going for the win away from home.

If this result comes to fruition Barbados will put themselves in a favourabe position with two games to look forward to versus the Dominican Republic at home and St Vincent & the Grenadines in Kingstown.