The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) will close today, Thursday, June 22, at 6pm.

Barbados is presently under a Tropical Storm Warning as Tropical Storm Bret nears the country.

The Barbados Meteorological Services today cautioned that the island should expect sustained winds ranging between 35 to 45 miles per hour and gusts estimated at between 50 and 60 miles per hour this evening.

As a result, the decision has been taken to close the airport.