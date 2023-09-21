Barbados affected by islandwide power outage Loop Barbados

[Update 5:37 pm]

A fault in a transmission line was given as the initial cause of today’s islandwide power outage.

Jackie Marshall-Clarke, manager of communications and government relations at the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited, gave an update this evening saying:

“At about 11:30 this morning, we experienced an island-wide power outage, and we can confirm that the outage was the result of a fault on our 24KV transmission line in St Thomas, which then caused the system to cascade”.

“The process to restore commenced within the hour; however, it was hindered by system stability challenges which we are investigating. As a result, some customers would have experienced intermittent outages during restoration.”

The Communications Manager says that electricity has been restored to about 60 per cent of customers.

[Update: 3 pm]

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited reports that electricity was restored to some parts of Barbados but power loss occurred shortly afterwards.

While providing an update on the islandwide outage around 1:54 pm, BLPC said some areas are experiencing dips, as efforts to return service to all customers continues.

“Our team is making progress in its restoration efforts following an outage which affected customers across the island.

Some areas were restored but experienced power loss shortly afterwards. Others are experiencing dips in supply as we work to stabilize our system and return service to all customers safely,” said the company.

[Original story published: Thursday, September 21 at 1:33pm]

Barbados affected by islandwide power outage

Residents and some businesses across Barbados have been left without electricity in what is believed to be an island-wide power outage.

In a statement released on social media, today, Thursday, September 20, the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BLPC) confirmed that they are aware of the outage and are currently investigating the cause.

“We are aware of an outage affecting our customers. Please note that our teams are investigating the cause of this outage and we are working to safely restore power in the shortest time possible.”

BLPC also informed customers that their phone system is offline as well.

“Please also be aware that our phone system is offline.”

BLPC apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and thanked it’s customers for their patience as their teams work to restore power.

In the comments, one reader asked on Instagram if the outage was due to load shedding. However, BLPC responded saying, “No this is not as a result of load shedding.

“Our teams are currently investigating the source of the outage.”