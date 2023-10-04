Barbados adds new Reggae show to event calendar: RISE Reggae Loop Barbados

Another major reggae event has been added to the island’s entertainment calendar and it is promising a captivating experience for reggae lovers of all ages.

RISE Reggae is slated to take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the iconic Kensington Oval’s 3W’s Amphitheatre. Headlining the show will renowned Reggae artistes Tarrus Riley, along with legendary saxman Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil Band, the incomparable Barrington Levy, Barbados’ versatile Biggie Irie and Grammy-Award winning Gramps Morgan.

Producer of Rise Wednesday during the 2023 Crop Over season – Nouvelle Vie, is partnering with the island’s leading broadcaster, the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), as they celebrate their 60th anniversary to bring Reggae enthusiasts “an evening full of live band performances of smooth and pulsating reggae rhythms, positive vibes and soulful tunes”.

In a recent press release, Nouvelle Vie promises that the island’s newest reggae event would be “an extraordinary show and dance”. Reggae fans can look forward to Taurus Riley hits such as She’s Royal, Don’t Come Back and Gimme Likkle One Drop while the Godfather of Reggae, Barrington Levy will wow with favourites like Work, Here I Come and Too Experienced in his distinct vocal style.

In the release, three-time Grammy award winner Roy ‘Gramps Morgan’, popularly known as the lead singer of the royal family of reggae brothers Morgan Heritage, stated that he was excited to be coming to sing for his Barbadian fans.

“I’ve already been getting requests for the lover’s rock favourites A Woman Like You, People Like You and classics She’s Still Loving Me and Down by the River.

The Reggae singer, instrumentalist, producer, record executive and entrepreneur extraordinaire is thrilled to have been added to the RISE REGGAE star-studded line-up, enthusiastically promising the ‘Gramps Morgan Experience’, he added,”My Barbadian family… me and my brethren are just going to rock the Oval all night”. Gramps also shared that a special surprise will be in store for all those following his visit to Barbados.

Tickets for the first ever RISE Reggae start from BBD $100 with general, drinks inclusive and elevated VIP options available.