Barbadians urged to prepare for retirement | Loop Barbados

Retirement is an anticipated release for working adults, but according to Labour Minister Colin Jordan many Barbadians are approaching retirement age without a plan.

The Minister of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector is urging young Barbadians especially, to prepare for retirement and to contribute to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

Jordan was contributing to the 2021/2022 Estimates in the House of Assembly on Tuesday when he pinpointed many citizens lacked financial security as they approached retiring age.

“Many of our older residents have the challenge of not being financially secure in these elder years. I speak of situations specifically when it comes to retirement age, persons realise or are reminded that they have not made the requisite contributions to the social security system that would allow them to be able to receive a pension. At the point of time when they are no longer working and will need those funds in order to support themselves,” remarked the Minister of Labour.

Jordan reminded citizens that they will not always be able to work and have some form of income, therefore they needed to have a ‘security nest’ that they can rely on. He encouraged persons to make other investments so they could support themselves.

“I will also indicate to Barbadians that those who can, ought to do even more than the contribution to the National Insurance Scheme, those who can have other investments for retirement, whatever those investments are – retirement plans, investing in real estate, whatever a person is able to afford. I am encouraging Barbadians, even those of us who believe that we are young and are never going to get old, to think about that time.”

The Minister of Labour commended Government for its financial literary programme which was launched in 2020. He insisted that the programme led by the Financial Literary Bureau would be a great benefit to the general public and not just entrepreneurs.

“Financial literacy is absolutely critical. We complain from time to time that we go through school and we are not taught how to manage our money. We are taught mathematics, in some cases we are taught accounts, but we’re not really given guidance as to how to manage our own finances – how to manage our finances now and how to plan for the future.

“Financial literacy is essential not just for persons who intend to become entrepreneurs. It is crafted for business people, but I want to suggest to all of us that financial literacy is a body of knowledge that is necessary for all Barbadians, whether are not we are going to be involved in business activity,” said Jordan.

He added: “We need to understand how to manage our resources now and we need to plan for those retirement years.”