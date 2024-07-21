Barbadians urged to check properties during rainy season

Homeowners are being encouraged to conduct routine checks for unusual cracks in the foundations, floors, and walls of their homes, as Barbadians continue to prepare for hazard events, including storms and flooding.

The appeal came from Director of the Natural Resources Department (NRD) of the Ministry of Energy and Business, Jamar White, who urged persons to check for the presence of sinkholes, caves, and fissures, or the occurrence of rockfall, land slippage, or ground collapse on their properties.

The Director said that these checks are necessary for early detection, and is critical to ensuring that any potential issues can be addressed before they escalate.

White stated:

“Monitoring is key and if persons have any concerns regarding the impact of potential geohazards such as landslides, subsidence, erosion, flooding, or cave collapse, they should immediately contact the Department or a qualified geotechnical expert for assistance and guidance.”

“The Department continues to receive calls from concerned citizens about the structural stability of their homes and surrounding lands following periods of intense or sustained rainfall, particularly during the hurricane season,” the NRD Director further stated.

Director of the Natural Resources Department (NRD) of the Ministry of Energy and Business, Jamar White.

White also disclosed that the Natural Resources Department forms part of the team of first responders which investigates potential geohazards across the island.

This team includes the Barbados Fire Service, The Barbados Police Service, the Department of Emergency Management, the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification, the Planning and Development Department, the Ministry of Transport and Works, the Soil Conservation Unit, and the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Maintenance.

The Natural Resources Department also conducts geological, geotechnical and geohazard surveys across the island, and provides technical advice to the public and other government agencies. In addition, the Department carries out geophysical investigations to evaluate subsurface voids, caves, fissures, sinkholes, and areas prone to karstification and land slippage.

These investigations are carried out in an effort to assess and mitigate hazards posed to public safety, as well as buildings, houses, roads and other critical infrastructure on the island.

To contact the Natural Resources Department, members of the public are encouraged to call 535-2500, or email [email protected].

(PR).