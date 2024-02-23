Barbadians encouraged to participate in Earthquake Preparedness Day Loop Barbados

Residents and businesses across Barbados are encouraged to take part in the National Earthquake Preparedness Day on Friday, March 8, at 10 am.

This marks part of the activities to mark Coastal Hazards and Earthquake Smart Month, which begins on Friday, March 1, and runs until Sunday, March 31, under the theme ‘Resilient Shores, Secure Futures’.

It is being hosted by the Technical Standing Committee on Coastal Hazards, which is co-chaired by the Department of Emergency Management and the Coastal Zone Management Unit.

The activity is designed to increase earthquake awareness among the Barbadian community and to test earthquake procedures.

Schools and organisations are encouraged to use an alerting system to trigger the drill at 10am on the day. At that time, persons are expected to practice earthquake procedures for their home or office and record video footage and upload to social media tagging DEM at instagram.com/dembarbados, www.facebook.com/dembarbados or www.twitter.com/dem_barbados using the hashtag #EarthquakeReady.

Persons who require additional information may call the DEM at 438-7575 or email [email protected] or [email protected].