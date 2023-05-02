Barbadians display love for dancehall at 2023 Reggae Beach Party Loop Barbados

If the question ‘Do Barbadians love dancehall music?’ was ever asked, then the Barbados Reggae Beach Party and it’s thousands of patrons would be a deafening yes.

Under the theme “Bad Like 90’s Dancehall”, the popular annual event under Fas7Star took place Monday, May 1, 2023, at “Artistry Beach” along Lower Bay Street, St Michael.

Hosted by Infamous The Voice and Jordan English, the event got underway at 4pm, featuring a host of DJs including Mikey Dread and Shaddy, Barri and Thorny, Jagwa, Surfrat and Menace, Niqo Vibez and Gunner, Zary, Ras, and Fullklip.

International DJs Supa Twitch and Riggo Suave added a special touch to the event by showcasing their musical knowledge of hits from the 90’s and early 2000’s.

Barbadian artistes Chief Din, Leadpipe and Saddis were the first to hit the stage and got the crowd moving before passing the batton to veteran dancehall artiste Louie Culture.

Despite the fact that one of their members was missing, Jamaican group T.O.K commanded the crowd from start to finish. Patrons sang along during their entire 40-minute set which included many of their hits such as Gal You Ah Lead, Footprints and Shake Yuh Bam Bam.

The younger crowd responded well to Byron Messia, Sossa and Laa Lee, who delivered energetic performances during each of their 15-minute sets.

Headline artiste Mad Cobra did not disappoint. He delivered hit after hit, with songs like Press Trigger, Tek Him and Dis Dem Anyweh, to name a few.

Leaving the stage just before 11 pm, Mad Cobra had patrons begging for other favourites and left others in disbelief that the final event of the 2023 Barbados Reggae Festival truly was over. When the event culminated, the venue was still full, a testament of how much patrons enjoyed the event and or hoped for more.