Barbadians advised to take precautions against Saharan dust Loop Barbados

Barbadians prone to respiratory illnesses are warned to take precautions as Saharan dust covers the island this weekend.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports a Significant Saharan Dust outbreak is, and will continue affecting the island and marine area overnight and throughout Sunday, December 24.

Following this outbreak, hazy conditions will remain across the island in varying lower concentrations throughout the remainder of the week.

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies should travel with, or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in case of an emergency.

Additionally, marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on vessel.