Barbadian youth awarded at National Youth Awards Loop Barbados

Barbadian youth were celebrated for their outstanding achievements at the National Youth Awards last Sunday, May 26, 2024.

During the ceremony, held at the Frank Collymore Hall, Church Village, St Michael, young people who are involved in youth engagement, volunteerism, innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, culture, science, sustainable development, youth organisations, philanthropy, and youth advocacy and performed acts of bravery were recognised by their peers and the Government of Barbados.

The awards, which brings the Year of the Youth 2023 to a close, reward youth excellence through creativity, diversity, and innovation while showcasing their potential and talent to others.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, who delivered remarks, emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting young people in their endeavours.

He shared a story of helping two boys, who were lost, find their way back to Jackson, and highlighted the need for persons to aid and support the youth.

“We need to see our young people. Recently, I spoke about bystanders, … because we like to take a video camera and take pictures without intervening. We cannot move our young people forward if we do not get involved in the process,” the Youth Minister stated.

Noting that 119 people were nominated for the awards this year, he said:

“I’m asking for that to double next year. This is the vehicle that the Government, through my Ministry, is using to propel them forward.”

Tyrique Wilson, who was presented with the Bambusa Award, created the Carrington Rum Cream to honour his grandfather Hurlestone ‘Harold’ Wilson and his hometown of Carrington Village, St Michael. Tyrique is pursuing a law degree at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill.

The Banyan Award was received by Michron Robinson, a multi-talented journalist and passionate advocate for health and healthy lifestyles.

The Baobab Award was won by Jianna Fagan, who can be considered a world-class dancer, choreographer and performing artist. She attained a Caribbean Examinations Council Grade 1 in Theatre Arts at 12 years old.

The other winners were as follows: The Kerriann Ifill Award – Talibah Davis; The Calabash Award – Larissa Small; The Canewood Award – Keriah Scantlebury; The Conrad Hunte Award – Ayanna Morgan; The Ficus Award – Unborn Justice; The Hope Award – Barbados National Student Council; The Sandbox Award – Kaya Hinds; The Silk Cotton Award – Travis Gardiner; and The Phoenix Award – Ranako Bailey.

Special awards were also presented. One was received by 22-year-old Rasonté Parsons, a quadruple amputee, who, despite losing both her hands and feet at a young age, never let those challenges define her. Living with sickle cell disease, she has never given up on her dream of becoming a professional chef.

The National Youth Awards were created to recognise youth commitment and excellence in Barbados.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).