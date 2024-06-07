Barbadian wrestlers win big at Spartan USA Nationals Loop Barbados

Three Barbadian junior wrestlers have won big at the 2024 Spartan United States of America Nationals which occured last weekend in Orlando, Florida.

16-year-old Queen’s College student Kodi Marshall, who competed in the boys’ 74-kilogram weight divison, won the silver medal in the Greco-Roman category.

Barbadian wrestler, Kodi Marshall.

Parkinson Memorial student, Zachary Maynard, earned a bronze medal in the boys’ 41-kilogram category while Ellerslie School student, Monica Maria Payne-Espinosa who competed in her first overseas tournament collected the bronze medal in the girls’ 64-kilogram category.

Zachary Maynard.

Monica Maria Payne-Espinosa.

SOURCE: Barbados Children Directory (FB).