Barbadian swim team wins big at RHAC swim championships Loop Barbados

Nine young swimmers from the Black Sails Swim Club won big at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) swim championships in St Lucia from April 11 to April 14, 2024.

The team included:

Caris Freeman (8 and under age group)Jayla Best (9-10 age group)Ashton Thompson (9-10 age group)Aida Salmon (11-12 age group)Thierry Branford (11-12 age group)Reynaldo Powell-Austin (11-12 age group)Keona Sullivan (13-14 age group)Takara Branford (15-17 age group)Shakelia Barker (15-17 age group)

Aidan Smith won the 11 to 12 boys sprint while Caris Freeman who was the lone swimmer in the girls 8 and under age group placed second overall in the girls category.

Aidan Smith won the 11 to 12 boys sprint at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) swim championships in St Lucia.

Caris Freeman who was the lone swimmer in the girls 8 and under age group placed second overall in the girls category.

Collectively, the team collected a total of 173 points to place 11th out of 22 teams from the Caribbean.