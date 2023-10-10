Barbadian social studies teacher joins Fulbright Exchange Program Loop Barbados

Keisha Russell-Greaves, an English Language and Social Studies teacher at the Grantley Adams Memorial School has been selected to participate on the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program.

The Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program is an eight-week, U.S. Department of State-sponsored, highly selective initiative that brings teachers from other countries to a host university in the United States for professional development.

Russell-Greaves has been placed at University of North Carolina, Greensboro where she will take part in academic seminars on new teaching methodologies, student-centered learning, content-based instruction, lesson planning, and instructional technology training.

The goals of the Fulbright TEA Program are to promote diversity in the classroom and in learning and train teachers in international best practices in education and allow them to share their own professional knowledge with teachers and students in the United States.