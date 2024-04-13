Barbadian man stands trial for conspiracy to murder Loop Barbados

Barbados-born businessman Omar Collymore and his three alleged accomplices implicated in the murder of his wife, will now each have to answer to a count of conspiracy to murder.

This comes after Justice Leighton Pusey granted the Crown permission to amend the indictment.

Collymore, who migrated to the United States (USA) at the age of five to live with his mother and stepfather, is accused of orchestrating his wife’s murder along with his co-defendants.

The four defendants, including the alleged contract killer, Michael Adams, Shaquilla Edwards and Dwayne Pink, were initially charged on an indictment with two counts of murder.

They were each charged with the brazen daylight contract killing of 32-year-old Simone Campbell-Collymore and taxi driver Winston ‘Corey’ Walters, 36, on January 2, 2018.

The two were killed when men rode up on motorbikes and sprayed them with bullets as they waited to be let inside Campbell-Collymore’s Forest Ridge apartment complex in Red Hills, St Andrew.

Phone data evidence showed that there was continuous communication between Collymore and the alleged contract killer in the days leading up to his wife’s murder.

The data also showed a pattern where Collymore would often call his wife, Simone Campbell-Collymore, before calling or attempting to make contact with the alleged contract killer, often in the space of a minute.

Specifically, phone data records showed that Collymore had called his wife for a minute, half-hour before she was murdered, and immediately after, made another minute call to the man whom he allegedly contracted to have her killed.

The phone data records further revealed that Adams and one of the shooters, Jim, exchanged several calls on the day of the shooting. Cell site data also placed Jim close to Simone’s apartment when the calls started.

The trial continues this Monday, April 15, 2024.

SOURCE: Jamaica Gleaner.