Barbadian footballer signs to Hartlepool United Women FC Loop Barbados

Senior women’s national footballer Cheyenne Burnett-Griffith has signed a semi-professional deal with Hartlepool United Women Football Club based in Durham, England.

The 23-year-old forward has several caps as a junior and senior national player for Barbados. She scored her first goal for the Lady Tridents in a 3-1 victory over Aruba in the Concacaf Women qualifiers in February 2022. The striker who recently played for Feather River College in the United States, also represented Barbados at the Under-15 and Under 17 level.

“Honestly, I’m very happy to get in contact with this club and be able to have this opportunity. I want to be a professional player so I’m doing what I have to do to get there. I am still very much interested in playing for Barbados as well as club, so once I am called up for the national team, I’m hoping I can play.”

“I hope that this would help others to keep going for what they want and keep working because hard work pays off. You can never get to the top in one day and there will be many down days but try to remain positive and keep going.” Burnett-Griffith said on the signing.

BFA president Randy Harris congratulated Burnett-Griffith on the deal. Speaking on the importance of women’s football said this was a major step for Barbadian female footballers to play professionally.

“We are extremely proud of Cheyanna’s incredible achievement. The Barbados Football Association is very passionate about women’s football and its development and we are hoping that her progress can help to chart a pathway for other young female players.

“Women’s football has grown tremendously locally, regionally and internationally over the past few years and the Barbados Football Association remains committed to ensuring the standard of the women’s game improves so that more female footballers can play aboard.”

Technical Director Emmerson Boyce added: “This is a fantastic day for Cheyanna and Barbados’ women’s football. We have some very talented players that just need the opportunity. We are grateful to Hartlepool for giving her that opportunity, I know she will do very well because she has a great attitude and she became one of the key players in our team. Hopefully she is one of the many Barbadians who will explore different avenues and I wish her all the best.