Barbadian entertainer Cassius Clay passes away Loop Barbados

Barbadian entertainer, Winston Yearwood, famously known as Cassius Clay, has died.

Cassius graced Barbadian stages for eons as a boxer and entertainer.

One of his most famous hits is Snow Cone, which was released in the 1970s. Cassius was known for stunts such as balancing a bicycle on his chin, a ladder in his teeth, trays of filled glasses on his thumb, eating fire, doing the limbo and singing with the band Zodiac in the early 1990s.

Loop understands that the late performer passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, June 7.