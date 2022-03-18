Barbadian cyclist Josh Kelly goes pro, joins Miami Blazers | Loop Barbados

Barbadian cyclist Josh Kelly has scored a one-year contract with professional team, Miami Blazers.

The 26-year-old signed with the team owned by Justin and Corey Williams in November 2021.

Breaking the news of this major achievement via a virtual press conference on Wednesday, March 16, Kelly disclosed that he began training this January. The ten-member team comprised cyclists from Venezuela, Anguilla, Guyana, the United States and a new addition from Barbados.

Kelly expressed that he was “super excited” to be making this historic transition as a professional athlete, having gained titles at the Barbados National Road, the Caribbean Cycling Championships and more. He indicated this feat was achieved by discipline and self-management.

“This is a big step for my career in my mind. From going from amateur to doing spontaneous races, jumping from here to there and just trying to get the exposure and right opportunity, I think in an athlete’s career that is always the initial dream, to become pro and to make it a sustainable career,” Kelly said during the press conference.

“Being professional is just a label to most people but to me, I see it as a mindset. I feel like I have been a professional now for years, in my training, lifestyle, diet and just how I carry myself. The difference now is I have a much bigger stage to showcase my professionalism. I have the spotlight that I have been working for relentlessly,” he continued.

Acknowledging that professional cycling remained “far from popular” in Barbados, Kelly stated he hoped to increase interest in the sport.

“As always, any opportunity I have for myself, I always try to keep the door open for others behind me because that is how we grow. The more professional cyclists we have from Barbados the better, and if I am able to contribute to that in any form or fashion I will do it without hesitation,” Kelly insisted.

He disclosed that his short-term goals for 2022 are to compete at the Pan American Championships, and the Caribbean Championships and his long-term goal is to represent Barbados in road cycling at the Olympics.

The Barbadian cyclist expressed that he hopes his career trajectory can be a beacon of light or inspiration to aspiring cyclists like himself and Barbadian youths.

“I am from an island where people only know about cricket and athletics on the world stage, I really hope this opportunity inspires and motivates others not to give up,” he added.

Simon Holt, Kelly’s coach since January 2021, vouched for the 26-year-old’s ability, saying: “his numbers are going skywards and he definitely, has got the world-class attributes”.