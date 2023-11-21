Barbadian convicted after trying to smuggle drugs via Jamaica to UK Loop Barbados

A 40-year-old Barbadian was convicted under the Dangerous Drugs Act on November 17, for attempting to smuggle over 1.8 kilograms of cocaine into the UK through the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Kelvin Charles, a carpenter from Bridgetown, Barbados, was arrested on October 26, after customs officers discovered the illicit drug concealed in false compartments of his luggage during security screening procedures.

He was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

During his court appearance before the St James Parish Court, Charles pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced as follows:

Possession of cocaine: $200,000 or six months imprisonmentDealing in cocaine: DischargedAttempting to export cocaine: $400,000 or six months imprisonmentMandatory imprisonment: six months.

Charles was ordered to pay the fines immediately. If he fails to do so, he will serve a total of 18 months in prison.