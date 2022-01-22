Barbadian author explores Encounters of Ecstasy | Loop Barbados

Creative passion burned within Jackie Brathwaite from the time she knew herself. Normally she would have held back, but this time she had to act on it.

The author of the newly published Encounters of Ecstasy said that in working on her book she thought of all the variables, leaving no stone unturned, as she wrote the ten stories included within the book from real-life experiences.

She spoke of what pushed her to complete Encounters of Ecstasy, which took one month and was published by Passionate Words Editing Services.

“I always wanted to be published. It was just something within me at the back of my mind – I just wanted to write a book. I couldn’t figure out what type of book to write – I was better at poems and short stories – but I was introduced to PassionPoet [Robert Gibson, owner of PWES] and, after speaking to him, I just got so overwhelmed as I realized that things were happening. I wrote those stories within the space of a month.”

Brathwaite, a nail technician by day, said that Encounters of Ecstasy shows the differences of emotions within humans but is written in such a way that it binds them together.

“For this book it just shows that everybody is different but sometimes we are thinking the same thing or going through the same thing in different ways.”

She said that what she wants most of all is for her readers to take away the undeniable fact that they can express themselves freely without fear.

“If you’re given the opportunity, know that there’s nothing wrong with letting your imagination run wild and expressing yourself within your own limits.”

Within the month of pulling the ten short stories together the busy mom said the stories came fast one after the next.

“I perform pretty good under pressure and that may have inspired me to do more but it was fun and exciting. Material just kept coming [to my mind] and I couldn’t even write fast enough sometimes so it was just about me and being in that place that inspired me more to exceed my limits.”

Brathwaite said that she made a daring move in writing Encounters of Ecstasy as she was raised in church. Admittedly, however, she said that she was always fascinated by the magic of erotic expression and so she put pen to paper.

“It was always something hush-hush but it is a beautiful thing when you could come together and express yourself with your loved one.”

For those wondering, none of the stories in Encounters of Ecstasy were from actual events the author experienced, but most were created from the mind of this creative genius.

“They aren’t necessarily things that happened to me but about me imagining what may have happened and stories that I heard. I always talked to people and figured out some of the things I heard.”

Going forward Brathwaite hopes to write at least two books yearly.

“I hope to become a bestseller. My passion is mostly writing and I get very passionate about it. I even get more passionate about it than about doing nails and being a hairdresser. I love writing.”

Encounters of Ecstasy is available on Amazon in both ebook and paperback versions.