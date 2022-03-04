Barbadian aritste Lagoon Wavey lures global audiences | Loop Barbados

Barbadian singer and songwriter Lagoon Wavey is soothing the soul with his music.

The 21-year-old, christened Gabriel Sobers, recently made waves with the release of Occupied in February. His velvety vocals and soft melodies earned him a debut performance on the YouTube series COLORS.

I am just a regular guy and I just make music that makes me feel good.

This performance catapulted Wavey to more global audiences, but he arguably rose to fame and secured local attention in 2020 with the releases Confidential and Aloe Vera which romanced listeners.

Describing his music as contemporary R&B and neo-soul, he told Loop Entertainment that he just wanted to make listeners feel good.

“I just make music for however I am feeling. I feel that is the easiest way to connect with people because everyone can get something from anything. Somebody is going to relate,” he remarked.

The creation of Occupied was simply a therapeutic moment, where a writer put pen to paper and expressed his anguish and bared his soul. That “therapy session” as Wavey described it, birthed a modern-day love story.

“The single Occupied is about being fed up about a situation, to a point where you are not being heard even in your own mind so that is kind of what I wrote it based off of.”

“When I’m writing I wait until I’m by myself using pen and paper and if I’m out, I’ll use my phone. In this instance, I was just using pen and paper in my house, drinking some water and writing. It was quite a depressing time so I just wrote to use that as therapy in a way,” he revealed.

The Barbados-based singer has certainly caught international attention. His trance-like vocals lured the COLORS team in Germany, who called him in 2021 to fly in for the performance in September.

“My manager told me that they want me in Germany and I just went. I didn’t really think about it that much. I wasn’t actively emailing or messaging. They were like it would be super dope if you did the show and that is just what I did,” Wavey explained adding that he was “gassed” to receive the love call.

He then spent a memorable month and a half between Germany and England doing shows.

When the COLORS debut dropped on February 7, 2022, there was an outpour of love from local and global artists.

“I feel as though a lot of people who knew I existed are all of a sudden popping out of the woodwork… It has been pretty good. I am getting a lot of messages from people who want to work with me and are congratulating me,” he told Loop Entertainment.

Although many are now being introduced to this giant – he’s over six feet -, Wavey is no stranger to music in Barbados. He is classically trained in opera and a past student of the Barbados Community College. Music has been his ‘life’ since he was three years old.

Surprisingly he doesn’t come from a musical background, but a cricket one. Wavey is the grandson of Barbadian national hero and cricket legend, Sir Garfield Sobers.

While his family were interested in hitting sixes, Wavey decided from an early age that wasn’t where his interest lies.

“I have been singing and extremely interested in music quite intensely even before anyone took me seriously…it just feels like my purpose.”

“My grandfather is Sir Garfield Sobers so we all play cricket [but] I just was like nah, I don’t really want to do that. He likes that I am doing my own thing and being my own person. My family supports me,” he noted.

His technical education has enhanced his ear to the production aspect, making it easier to communicate with his producer Leejo, whom he has worked with over the last four years.

May will make it a year since Lagoon Wavey dropped The Shore EP and fans can wait with excitement for more music in the coming months. While hinting that he will drop another EP later this year, Wavey disclosed that he will also be releasing singles with Barbadian rappers Shaii and Teff Hinkson. When? TBA- to be announced.

But he does have some words of wisdom for young up and coming vocalists like himself – stay focused, don’t lose sight.

“My advice to artists that are now starting is, please do not expect to be the newest thing on the block as soon as you make music. Just stick with it for a little bit, especially if you are talented.”