Barbadian archer bags 2 medals in regional championship Loop Barbados

Archer Javier Jordan can now boast about striking gold during his first regional competition.

The 25-year-old received a gold and a silver medal at the Caribbean Archery Developmental Championship hosted at the Dominican Archery Federation in Santo Domingo Este between September 6 to September 8.

Chatting with Loop Sports Jordan, who has been shooting for just over a year, divulged that competing outside of Barbados for the first time was a “really good experience”.

“This was my first time competing outside of Barbados and it was a really good experience. The environment was very friendly and conducive to personal development in the sport of archery. I’ve learnt a lot about competing at major events and a lot also about myself regarding the sport.”

“I placed third in the qualification round of the Recurve Developmental Senior Men and went on to win gold in the finals of that same Recurve Developmental Senior Men event. I was paired with a female from the United States, seeing that I was the only person from Barbados and we partnered to win a silver medal in the Recurve Developmental Mixed Team event.”

Reflecting on his performance, the full-time mechanical engineer said he performed “exceptionally well”, although he was the sole competitior from Barbados without any coaching or technical support.

“Reflecting on my performance, I think I did exceptionally well given the circumstances. It was my first ever major competition, I was the lone participant from Barbados and I did not have the coaching and technical support that all the other teams had throughout the competition.”

Jordan added that experience was fruitful, as he achieved his main objective – gaining experience.

“The main goal of the trip was just to gain experience and learn as much as I could. Being able to bring home medals created a great sense of pride for everyone.”