Bar President extends condolences to Lovell’s family after fatal fire | Loop Barbados

The local legal fraternity in Barbados is mourning the untimely and tragic passing of their colleague Allison Alexander-Lovell who perished in a blaze at her St Philip family home.

Loop News has been reliably informed that Bar President Rosalind Smith Millar, QC, has advised that the Bar is “very sad to hear of the passing of Allison Alexander and her family”.

Alexander-Lovell, 46 died along with her husband Anthony Lovell, 49, and their two young children — Abriel, 12, and Alexander Lovell, 10 — “in very tragic circumstances, on July 4, 2022.”

The correspondence from Smith Millar went on to state: “Our hearts go out to the surviving families on both sides, but particularly to Allison’s father, Mr George Alexander, with whom I understand she was particularly close.

“May their eternal souls rest in peace.”

The fatal fire was reported to police around 3am, yesterday, July 4.

According to Acting Public Relations Officer for the Barbados Police Service, Inspector Stephen Griffith, acting along with the Barbados Fire Service, they discovered four bodies in the home.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and the commissioner of police also extended condolences to the family of the deceased.