Bar Association remembers the 3 As Ezra Alleyne embodied | Loop Barbados

“Affable, amiable and articulate” – that’s how the Barbados Bar Association President Rosalind Smith Millar QC has described the late Ezra Alleyne.

Stating that the Bar is today mourning the loss of a member, friend and colleague, Ezra Ederson Alleyne, who passed away on Sunday 10th July 2022, she wrote:

“Ezra was well-known as a teacher, a prolific writer, politician and lawyer. His regular Sunday newspaper columns encompassed all of those attributes, seeking to educate and stimulate thought about our political landscape and who we are as Bajans.

“Ezra will be missed.”

Smith Millar in the statement extended sincere condolences to his colleagues, friends and loved ones, his wife, Tasseia, and his children, on behalf of the Bar.