Bar Association intensifies call for changes to Legal Profession Act Loop Barbados

The return of Vonda Pile to the law courts on Friday has provoked the ire of many Barbadians including members of the Barbados Bar Association (BBA).

Pile was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing a client’s money in 2019. She appealed, got bail and the verdict was upheld two years later. She returned to prison in 2021 and served the remainder of her sentence.

Her reappearance as a presiding attorney-at-law in the District A Traffic Court last week, has led Bar President Kaye Williams to call for the suspension or disbarment of convicted lawyers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 9, BBA reiterated demands for changes to be made to the Legal Profession Act to appropriately address lawyers who are convicted of misappropriating clients’ funds.

It read, “The BBA is calling for a complete revamp of the Legal Profession Act which would see convicted attorneys facing either automatic, or very swift sanction by the Disciplinary Committee and the Court of Appeal, whether that sanction is suspension or disbarment, is up to them.”

Five years ago, the Bar Association submitted recommendations for the reform of the Legal Profession Act, which includes automatic or very swift sanctions to be applied by the Court of Appeal to Attorneys on conviction.

The BBA was informed by chairman of the Law Reform Commission, Sir David Simmons, that the Commission is actively working on a new Legal Profession Bill with the Office of the Attorney General.

The Bar Association applied to the Disciplinary Committee for leave to lodge complaints with the attention of sanctioning two attorneys – Pile and Cheraine Parris, who was sentenced to four years for stealing from a client. Parris is still serving the balance of her four-year sentence.

In 2022, before Pile’s release, the BBA applied to the Disciplinary Committee for leave to lodge complaints with a view to sanction both Pile and Parris.

According to the BBA, only aggrieved clients, the trial Judge and the Registrar can lodge a complaint. The Bar Association must apply for leave to do so.

Since the application was filed, the BBA’s legal team comprising Barry Gale, Andrew Thornhill and Laura Harvey Read have been attending hearings before the Disciplinary Committee.

The legal team is set to attend the hearings of Pile on May 25, and Parris on May 16.

The BBA has applied to have its complaint heard and to have sanctions applied. Once the Disciplinary Committee concludes its hearings and investigations, the Committee has to produce a report to the Court of Appeal within 21 days, recommending what disciplinary measures should be taken. The Court of Appeal fixes a date for a hearing and then applies the sanction they deem fit.

The BBA’s request for changes to be made to the Legal Profession Act has intensified following the seven-year conviction of lawyers Ernest Jackman and nine-year sentence for Leroy Lynch.

“Since last year the BBA requested the conviction orders for Ernest Jackman and Mr. N. Leroy Lynch, and continues to await those documents which are needed to support the applications for leave to apply.

“The BBA has already prepared the necessary documents to file complaints to the Disciplinary Committee against Mr Jackman and Mr Lynch. The status of the process for Mr Jackman and Mr Lynch underscores what the Association is saying about the need for reform and the inordinate length of time for this process,” the Bar Association said.