Banker names Scotiabank the Bank of the Year in Barbados again Loop Barbados

For the fourth consecutive year, Scotiabank has been named as Barbados’ Bank of the Year, by the Banker Magazine, a Financial Times publication.

The Banker made the 2023 announcement just last week.

This award recognises Scotiabank Barbados for delivering excellence in returns, strategy, innovation, technology, and product and services in the local banking industry.

“This has certainly been an exciting year for us and our customers” commented Managing Director, Scotiabank (Barbados) Limited Suzette Armoogam-Shah.

“I thank our customers for continuing to choose us as their financial partner. Their trust, confidence and feedback have motivated us to be better and we look forward to growing our relationship with them.” Armoogam-Shah added.

The Banker Magazine is regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. Its Bank of the Year Awards select winning banks based on those that have made the most progress over the past 12 months.

The Banker Magazine is the world’s longest running international banking magazine, recognized as a leading source of information on finance and investment around the globe. This year, Scotiabank was also named the Bank of the Year 2023 in The Bahamas, Canada, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos.