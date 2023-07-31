Bank Holidays Weather Report – Great beach days Loop Barbados

Here is the weather for CARICOM 50 holiday, Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, Emancipation Day, August 1, 2023.

Tropical waves (Locations as of 2am, July 31)

A tropical wave was analyzed along 63/64W south of 16N moving northwest at 10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 32W south of 15N moving northwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Monday, July 31

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

The low-pressure center (located 23W,51N at 2am, July 31) and associated trough will shift northward while the tropical wave (63/64W at 2am) will progress westward. As both features move away from the region a deep-layered ridge pattern will gradually regain dominance across the region, with fair to partly cloudy skies and few light showers being expected.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers and a chance of localized showers across western and northwestern districts.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Temperatures

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24

Marine

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tuesday, August 1

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook

A surface to mid-level ridge pattern will be dominant across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean allowing for mostly fair conditions. However, perturbations within the ridge flow will produce periods of cloudy skies and some shower activity.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Temperatures

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 31/24

Marine

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.