Bank Hall man has been missing for almost two weeks Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Missing: Kenroy Leroy Small

8 hrs ago

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kenroy Leroy Small.

The 35-year-old of 1st Avenue, Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St Michael was last seen by his father Kenneth Small on August 9.

Small is about six feet tall, of a slim build and dark complexion. He has black hair which is cut low. His face is long with narrow features and small eyes. He has scars on his right arm and the back of his right hand as a result of a skin graft. The type of clothing Small was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenroy Small, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

