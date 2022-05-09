Bank Hall man charged and remanded for Baxters Road murder | Loop Barbados

Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes has remanded 20-year-old Jakobe Jaheem Yarde into custody at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds until June 9, 2022.

The youth of Nurse Land, Bank Hall, St Michael was arrested and formally charged with a number of offences stemming from the shooting death of Jerome Antonio Stuart, 25 years of 8th Ave, New Orleans, St Michael.

The charges are:

1. Murder

2. Two counts of Serious Bodily Harm

3. Two counts of Endangering Life

4. Use of Firearm

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department within the Bridgetown Division made the breakthrough in their investigations relating to the death of Stuart which occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, whilst at Baxters Road, St Michael.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022, Yarde was arrested. He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Monday, May 9.