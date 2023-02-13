Bandits hit pregnant victim in stomach

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

A pregnant woman was struck in the stomach by bandits during a home invasion in Barrackpore on Sunday night.

The woman, Kamini Harripersad, 30, was admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and is said to be in stable condition.

Harripersad was at home at Ramsabad Trace, Barrackpore on Sunday night, with her husband, Ashwani Ramnanan, 39, when they were attacked.

Three masked men, armed with guns, entered their home around 9.30 pm and announced a robbery. The assailants stole two cellphones, one valued at $1,600 and the other at $2,300.

One of the men then hit the pregnant Harripersad in the stomach before escaping in Ramnanan’s $20,000 white Honda Civic.

WPC Woods along with WPC Harripersad and other officers visited and PC Gervais is continuing investigations.

A search is on for the three suspects and police said charges of robbery with violence will be laid against them.

NewsAmericasNow.com