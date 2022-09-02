Ban imports Bajans can grow Loop Barbados

If Bajan farmers can grow it on island and meet local demand then it should be banned.

This is the opinion of the largest agricultural organisation in Barbados.

Chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul made the call during a press conference today at the Beckles Road, St Michael headquarters.

“There is no reason that we’re importing commodities such as pumpkins, cucumbers, [and] watermelons into this country. I believe they should be banned whether or not they come from CARICOM…I don’t believe that we should be importing any of those commodities in this country because Barbadian farmers possess the capability to produce those products at very competitive prices,” Paul insisted.

He asserted that the ban will help to reduce the country’s hefty import bill, which averages $700 million dollars annually,by at least $2 million.

Paul maintained that the importation of produce needed to be better regulated. While disputing claims that local farmers were incapable of large demand at competitive prices, the BAS chief stated that farmers wanted to increase production but they were deterred by the high risks of a market saturated by imported goods and a possible glut.

“When those products are imported, what happens is that they force the prices below the cost of production of those farmers because already we see in Barbados, there are times when we have gluts…the price goes below the cost of production. This is unfortunate.”

Paul stressed that an organised and coordinated effort between Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture and the BAS was needed to ensure the development of the sector and achieve the 2025 goal of reducing the food import bill by 25 per cent.

“We have seen an attempt from the persons in the Ministry of Agriculture to contact us when there is a request for the sale and importation of certain commodities. I would like to see that across the board, in terms of all commodities across Barbados, that we don’t have a situation where import licenses are granted without consultation with the farming representatives [about] what is on the ground.”