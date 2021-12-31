BAMP warns locals to be careful ahead of celebrations | Loop Barbados

On the eve of the New Year, as persons seek to gather and celebrate, the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) is appealing to locals to exercise “good judgement”.

BAMP’s acting president, Dr Adanna Grandison called on residents to be careful and be wary of “gathering in large numbers with those not in your immediate family circle”, given the threat of omicron.

We are therefore concerned and suggest extreme caution in mass gatherings of people

“We understand the universal desire for close social interaction, we feel it also, but we must all ask ourselves is the need for gathering worth the risk to my life and health, or that of my relative, neighbour, co-worker or friend?,” Grandison commented.

The BAMP acting president highlighted that some persons continued to ignore the public health advisory to wear masks, hand sanitise and socially distance. Recognising that people were ignoring the health measures, she strongly warned against mass gatherings.

“We are therefore concerned and suggest extreme caution in mass gatherings of people that disregard these proven preventative measures and resist the monitoring of them.

In addition, we recommend that if persons are attending or taking part in any large social event, it must be held outdoors, and all participants should be tested with a Ministry of Health and Wellness approved rapid antigen test immediately prior to the event and the results reported to the Ministry of Health & Wellness.”

Noting that the omicron variant readily passes between individuals, causing hospitalizations and deaths, mainly among the unvaccinated and with breakthrough infections in persons vaccinated more than six months ago, Dr Grandison stressed that COVID-19 remained a threat to the island’s elderly population and the youth.

“Omicron has been shown to infect more young people and although the course may be milder in them, the potential for young people to spread COVID-19 to those vulnerable for severe disease is great and this has implications for older members of Barbadian multi-generational households,” said the BAMP acting president.

She added: “We appeal to Barbadians to again exercise good judgment and to take precautions to protect your health and the health of your loved ones”.