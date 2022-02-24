BAMP says Crop Over can be held but with adherence to protocols | Loop Barbados

The head of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) has thrown her support behind the hosting of the island’s biggest festival – but with strict vigilance.

Dr Lynda Williams maintained that for the Crop Over Festival to be held after a two-year hiatus, three things must be on Government’s priority list – increased testing, increased vaccinations amongst the eligible population, and a surveillance plan.

Dr Williams was speaking on the call-in radio programme Down to Brass Tacks on Wednesday when she stressed that Barbados cannot afford to “throw caution to the wind at this time”.

“The best way forward for Barbados to prepare for anything like Crop Over is to encourage vaccinations that will help us to get out of the situation… and also to normalise testing,” said the BAMP president.

“I want to get this idea out of our minds as if tourists are the only ones who are bringing in COVID. At this point of time, it is here in Barbados. It is spreading in our population. We could be giving it to tourists….Also, people here mingling without following the proper protocols and public health guidance will also increase the risk. So, we have to balance the economy and the economic realities against the health realities and we have to do it safely.”

She suggested that some of the events would need to be “scaled down” for the festival to be held safely.

“If it is something you have determined you are going to do because it is an economic need then it is a matter of instituting the protocols and having a way of gathering data so if something changes suddenly, you have a Plan A and a Plan B,” Dr Williams remarked.

“Once you make those projections and those plans, and you put them into place and you put the surveillance into place that is necessary and you ramp up the vaccination and the testing, I don’t think that it is impossible to open any sector as long as you have guidance,” she added.

The BAMP president also noted that Government, following the advice of the Ministry of Health and the chief medical officer, were best poised to decide if to host the festival based on data gathered.