BAMP maintains stance – No mass gatherings | Loop Barbados

Medical practitioners have reiterated their stance that mass gatherings are “ill-advised”, as COVID-19 numbers spike due to the omicron variant.

President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP), Dr Lynda Williams also expressed concern about the possibility of rising hospitalizations, following the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ modelling report on Wednesday, where chief medical officer Dr Kenneth George projects hospitalisation could increase to 700 at the peak of the omicron wave.

“We are currently in preparation for an anticipated rise in hospitalisations and we are working together with the Ministry of Health and QEH and all parts to try to put a plan in place,” she told Loop News.

Dr Williams went on to plea for Barbadians to “do the right thing”, recognising that cases are projected to double, she urged individuals to get PCR tested and abide by Ministry of Health protocols.

“What we are going to ask, is to please do not just do a rapid test and stay at home because then that leads to you presenting very late. We want people to come so that we know who you are, so that you can receive correct information and so that we can assess who needs home isolation and who is high risk for serious disease so we have to really appeal to the public to do it the right way and not decide to isolate themselves.”

The BAMP presidents called for more people to get tested for COVID-19, noting the additional medical conditions that have been caused by the viral illness.

“Our appeal is to the average Barbadian now to do what you know is right. Come forward and be tested. There are also complications of COVID-19 that are not death. There is long COVID and there are many many clinical syndromes that have resulted as a result of people having COVID.

If you do not come forward and be tested, it will be difficult to find these people and to follow up for these things, later on, so we are asking, we are appealing to the Barbadian public to come forward and get tested and follow the instructions that have been given,” she told Loop News.

Broaching on the election season and individuals possibly breaking home isolation to head to the polls, Dr Williams sternly advised the electorate to consider the safety of their families, friends and neighbours.

“We can only ask people to be reasonable and to comply with the public health regulations as far as possible. Obviously, you might not feel sick but if you know you are positive, you should not be leaving home for any reason unless clear to do so.”