Baltimore Ravens signs St Kitts & Nevis’ Kaieem Caesar Loop Barbados

St Kitts and Nevis’ Kaieem Caesar will have the opportunity to fulfil his dreams of playing in the NFL as he has signed a contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Caesar, a former Ohio University defensive tackle, was one of 13 Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) Signings for the Baltimore Ravens.

A post on the Baltimore Ravens’ website said UDFAs are a valued part of the team’s roster as they are used to fill roles and holes that may develop during the season.

Baltimore noted that it utilised nine undrafted free agents last season.

The team highlighted that it has landed quality players in the UDFA process over the years, including kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes and Gus Edwards, and linebackers Bart Scott, Zachary Orr and Patrick Onwuasor.

Caesar will be part of a training camp that includes Baltimore’s recent signings such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and a talented six-player draft class led by first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The 25-year-old, who is from Cayon in St Kitts, has been receiving a lot of support from his family and friends on social media following the news of his contract signing.

One relative wrote: “Congratulations to my little big brother/cousin. Screaming all the way from Texas!!!! I’m so proud of yooooou!!!!!! I support you wherever you go. We are all so proud of you!!!! From Tomlison, Cache, Ohio, BALTIMORE RAVENS. ??Keep climbing. I’m ready to step into Baltimore’s Stadium with my FLAG??????”

Another family member wrote: “Changing my NFL team ? to Baltimore Ravens! Kaieem Caesar, the Ceasar clan is proud, proud, proud!!! God is able!!!! You did it”

In response, he thanked everyone for their support.

“Thank you everyone, it means a lot. God bless,” he wrote.