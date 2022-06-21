Baje winner Tarique O’neal heads to St Kitts Music Festival | Loop Barbados

Nervous excitement is not enough to aptly describe Tarique O’neal-Griffith emotions as he prepared to depart for the St Kitts Music Festival.

The winner of the recently concluded Baje to the World S2 competition left Barbados on Sunday, June 19 for his first tour and performance with renowned Trinidadian soca artistes, Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin.

The tour is part of Tarique’s winnings in the talent competition. He copped the top prize of $20 000 in cash and the opportunity to tour with the husband and wife duo among other prizes.

Speaking to the media before his departure at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), Tarique expressed that he was looking forward to the touring experience. The St Kitts Music Festival stage is a vast comparison to his Richard Stoute Teen Talent origins.

“I am pretty excited about this whole trip because this would be my first time going overseas to perform on the big stage, thanks to the Baje to the World competition.

I am looking forward to the rehearsals because I know getting up early and stuff like that is going to be something new to me. Also, I am ready to get on the big stage. I haven’t performed in such a huge crowd like this so I think I am going to do a good job for my country Barbados,” said the 22-year-old hailing from St John.

He revealed that from Tuesday he will start rehearsing with the Vikings Band in preparation for Wednesday’s stage.

“This is a very big opportunity and to actually perform at a venue where this is going be Voice the Artiste, Destra, a lot of big names. This is very powerful for me,” Tarique noted.

The producer of Baje to the World, Dwayne Grazette, who was at the departure lounge, said he was proud to see Tarique’s career take flight. He added that Tarique’s participation at the St Kitts Music Festival highlighted the opportunities available via Baje to the World and the abundance of talent in Barbados.

“This is a great opportunity not only for Tarique but for Barbados, so that we can show the talent that we have in Barbados with these young people who are coming out of a developmental programme from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment,” Grazette said.

Internationally acclaimed artistes such as Ashanti, Sean Paul, Wale, Popcaan, and Beres Hammond are among the lineup for the three-day festival.