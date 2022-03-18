Baje to the World S2 semi-finalists to be revealed this weekend | Loop Barbados

After months of intense competition, the Baje to the World Talent and TV Show Season 2 semi-finalists will be revealed on Saturday, March 19 during Episode 10 of the show to be aired on CBC TV 8 at 9:03 pm.

With 12 semi-finalist spots up for grabs, this episode promises to be filled with nail-biting moments as the 14 acts participate in the final challenge for the season in the Back in time/Old School genre.

They are Makeda Lowe, Daianna Price, Rebekah Carter, Dianne Jemmott, Peter Coxx, Ramone Badd, Shontae Alleyne-Clarke, Harmoni Haynes, Jalissa Edwards, Tarique O’neal-Griffith, Christina Dottin, Andreen McLean, Jonathan Jordan and duo Damon Boucher & Asha Weekes. Kyrique Alleyne, unfortunately, had to withdraw from the competition for medical reasons.

The lucky semi-finalists will then go up against each other in two shows scheduled to air on CBC TV 8 on Saturday, March 26 and April 2 at 9:03 pm The eight acts making it to the finals will be revealed on the April 2 episode.

Baje to the World Season 2 contestants during a recent rehearsal.

All shows are repeated the following Tuesday at 9:03 pm on CBC TV 8 and can also be viewed on the Baje to the World YouTube channel, where fans can catch up on all past episodes featuring competitors participating in challenges to test their talent in different genres of music.

This season contestants compete for a chance to win $20 000 BBD in cash and other prizes, as well as a chance to perform internationally with world-renowned soca artistes Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin.

More than a talent show, Baje to the World Season 2 is a training and developmental programme, which sees each contestant skillfully guided by experienced songwriters, producers and other creatives in the entertainment industry including Nikita, Mahalia, Shari Pollard, Kevin Watson ‘Sluggy Dan’ and Edwin Yearwood, through the show’s Mentors progammme, headed by Terencia Coward.

Contestants also participate in Professional Entertainment Workshops facilitated by Kirk Brown and Stephanie Chase in conjunction with the National Transformation Initiative (NTI), facilitated under the guidance of Director, Dr Allyson Leacock, covering areas such as communication, presentation, personal growth and leadership skills, aimed at developing well-rounded artistes.

Baje to the World is an initiative of the Community Development Department in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation, Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, Starcom Network, Frutee, Trident Insurance, C.O. Williams Construction and the City of Bridgetown Cooperative Credit Union.

Follow the developments of Baje to the World Season 2 at @bajetotheWorld on Facebook and @bajetoworld on Instagram.