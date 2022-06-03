Baje International backs out of Grand Kadooment 2022 | Loop Barbados

For the first time in its 20-year history, Baje International will not be participating in Grand Kadooment.

The popular masquerade band announced Thursday night, that it will be not playing mas this year due to logistical challenges. Pointedly, they disclosed that concerns were raised surrounding having their costumes ready and available in time for Grand Kadooment given the supply chain disruptions.

“Taking into consideration the current disruptions in the global supply chain due to COVID-19, we are not convinced that we could deliver a quality product within the shortened timeframe. Even more concerning, these logistical issues presented a major challenge to complete our customers in time for Kadooment,” the issued statement said.

“Over our 20 years of Grand Kadooment, Baje International has become synonymous with high quality and a seamless road experience. Undoubtedly, we owe all 20 of these years to our supporters who we have delivered our best on time every time. So, while it was a very difficult decision to make, we knew we could not offer our loyal revellers anything less than our best,” the statement continued.

Baje International also hinted that their devoted fans do not need to be disappointed just yet.

“Of course, we must have at least one celebration for the family, so stay tuned for a big new smasher coming in July,” Baje said while promising that they will be returning “strong” in 2023 to jump down the highway,